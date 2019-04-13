WANDA WALKER

BRIGHTON — Wanda Lee Walker, 84, of Brighton, Illinois, was welcomed on Heaven's shore at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. A grand celebratory reunion with departed family, friends and the one she missed the most, her husband.

She was born on Feb. 9, 1935, in Yalobusha County, Mississippi to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Verma Dean (Scrivner) Mitchell.

Wanda married Hudie Rayburn Walker on Dec. 21, 1950, in Alton. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2005.

She was an amazing cook and a meticulous housekeeper, but her strongest attribute was knowing exactly how to raise children with love, patience and gentleness. She possessed a humble, timid heart surrounded by a loving soul. Heaven has become a brighter place with her presence.

After becoming a resident at Integrity healthcare she was befriended by the wonderful people of Calvary Baptist Church home-bound ministry program who lifted her up in prayer and gave her an unconditional friendship in Christ. Wanda's family will be forever grateful for their kindness.

Wanda is survived by her children: Sharon (Ray) Wallace, Steve Walker, Gary (Tammy) Walker, Vicki Norris, Pam (Robert) Bierman, Don (Jennifer) Walker, Jill (Shawn) Fowler; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one sister, Doris (Jerry) Nolan.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Erin Witt; a granddaughter, Christina Walker; one sister, Francis Mitchell; and two brother, Theodore "Bud" Mitchell and Harold Mitchell.

After a private service with those who will miss her greatly, she was laid to rest beside her husband at Asbury Cemetery. Pastor Andre Dobson officiated.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com