WOOD RIVER — Wannie Louise Day of Wood River, Illinois, 94, went to her eternal reward at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Godfrey, Illinois. She was assisted by the Last Rites of the Catholic Church by Fr. Don Wolford of Holy Angels, her home parish at 2:30 a.m.

She was born in Brawley, California, on Aug. 23, 1925, the daughter of Wiley Bell and Vivian (Bedwell) Bell.

On May 8, 1942 she married John W. Day (former Madison County Judge) who preceded her in death. They were engaged and married while he was stationed at the USMC Base at Nilan, California, for artillery school.

The family lived in Wood River for 45 years. She retired from Alton Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by two sons, Fr. John Patrick Day, C.P. of St. Andrew/St. Gregory parishes of Tennessee, and James Fowler and Sally (Day) of Edwardsville, Illinois; one daughter, Linda Day Barrett of Godfrey; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and seven nieces.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Jane Day (infant) and Patricia Day Leady; her son Sgt. Larry Day; and her brothers J. W. Day and Billy Bell.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, before the Mass of Resurrection which will be celebrated at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 345 East Acton Avenue, Wood River, at 11 a.m. The funeral will be celebrated by her son, Fr. John Patrick Day, C.P., Fr. Don Wolford (Pastor) and several Passionists as well as other priest friends.

The burial will be at Woodland Hill Cemetery. A meal will immediately follow at Holy Angels Parish Hall.

Rather than flowers, Mass intentions would be appreciated. Memorials may be made for Holy Angels Parish.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is caring for arrangements.