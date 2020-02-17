BETHALTO — Warren L. "Buck" Hallstead, 56, passed away 9:50 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born April 21, 1963 in Denver, Colorado, he was the son of Wanda (Bradley) Hallstead.

He was employed as a service technician for SBPI Graphics in Earth City, Missouri, for 33 years.

He was a loving and dedicated father, who was loved by all who knew him. He served as Captain of the "Midwest Menace Softball Team Wolf Pack".

On Oct. 11, 1997 in Godfrey, Illinois, he married Chrissea (Schlemer) Hallstead. She survives.

Surviving also are his twin daughters, Allison Hallstead and Katelyn Hallstead of Bethalto, Illinois; brother, Wendell Hallstead of East Alton; and sister, Wendy (Randy) Russell of Brighton, Illinois.

Preceding him in death were his mother; and brother, Mark Hallstead.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will begin with a visitation from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Danny Donato will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to an Education Fund for his daughters established at Midwest Members Credit Union.