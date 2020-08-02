ALTON — Wauneta Booth, 99, passed away 12:34 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy.

Wauneta was born November 8, 1920 in Nebo, the second daughter of John A. "Bert" and Clara (Martin) Booth.

She was an active member of the Central Church of Christ in St. Louis for many years.

Wauneta graduated from Nebo High School in 1939 and then attended GEM City Business College in Quincy. She worked for 18 months at the Stockyards in East St. Louis for the Henry C. Daniels Commission Company. In 1942, she started her job at the North Side YMCA in St. Louis. After 28 years, she retired from there in 1970. She was the employed by Dazor Manufacturing Corporation for another 15 years and permanently retired in 1985.

Upon retiring, she volunteered for another 21 years for three organizations: Missouri Botanical Gardens, Talking Tapes for the Blind and for Oasis International, where she was honored with the "Oasis Award" in 1991 for her outstanding work as a volunteer. She received much recognition for her tireless work ethic.

In 2008, Wauneta moved from St. Louis to Villa Rose Senior Living Community in Bethalto to be closer to her family. She enjoyed her time there, making many friends and working many, many jigsaw puzzles!

Wauneta was quiet, humble, selfless and kind. She devoted her life and time to helping others. She loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Her presence in their lives and the examples she set, helped shape the people they have become today. Her legacy of love and grace will live on in our hearts and in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to call her a friend.

Wauneta is survived by a sister, Dorlean Zumwalt, age 101, of Auburn; nine nieces and nephews, Peggy, Jane, Christy, Marty, Gwen, Greg, Linda, Berry and Ruth Ann.

Her parents; two brothers, Ervin and Len Booth; and a sister, Rosetta Heavner preceded in death.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday in Hunter Cemetery in Nebo. Her nephew, Ed Dolbeare, will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.