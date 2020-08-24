CHICAGO — Wayne Harrelson

Roxana Community High School has said farewell to one of her "mighty, might Shells".

On Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Wayne Harrelson passed away at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Illinois. His high school sweetheart, wife and soul mate, Debbie, was at his side and his family was close by in thoughts and prayers.

He was born Kenneth Wayne Harrelson on Sept. 27, 1950 in McCleansboro, Illinois.

Wayne was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Roxana, Illinois. Wayne attended Roxana schools and as #54 was known as the "Panther" during his high school football years.

After graduation in 1968, Wayne served his country as a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Following his tour of duty, Wayne obtained a degree in geography from the University of South Florida and remained a loyal fan of the USF Bulls.

Wayne and Debbie were married on May 20, 2000 and made their home in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. His many jobs and career adventures lead him to becoming a self employed businessman in the Chicago area prior to his retirement. Over the years, he was a caring and devoted father to his fur children Daphne, Ivy, Molly, Wee Willie and Isabella. Wayne was a man of many interests and never stopped his pursuit of knowledge.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Murrel D. Harrelson and his mother, Karole (nee Leslie) Schafer; his dear sister, Glenda Steffen; and his nephews, Robert Harrelson and Eric Steffen.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Deborah (Davis) Harrelson; his brother, Rick (Debbie) Harrelson; nephew, Kevin Harrelson; niece, Kelly (Joseph) Oros; sister-in-law, Pam Davis; brother-in-law, Robert (Debra) Davis; and nieces/nephews Katie (Aaron) Null, Amanda Davis and Nathan (Sara) Davis; and great nieces/nephews, Meah, Trent, Tristan, Jackson, Daulton, Madison, Shelby, and Morgan.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wood River where the funeral will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 28 10 a.m.

The family requests that memorials be make to the American Heart Association.