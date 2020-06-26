Wayne Lowe
HARDIN — Wayne L. Lowe passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Jerseyville Hospital. He was born on April 16, 1938 to his Mother, the late Francis Lowe, and was raised by his loving Grandparents, Harry and Bernice Lowe.

Wayne married Sandra 'Kaye' Beavers on Dec. 11, 1971 in Alton, Illinois. He worked and retired as a Union Pipefitter for the Alton Water Company for 40 years. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling and going to the horse races on Friday nights. He also loved fishing in Florida and gambling in Mississippi and Las Vegas. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. He had the biggest heart, the best bear hugs and the strongest love taps. He would be there with a helping hand for anybody who asked.

He is survived by six children, Valerie Lowe, Jackie (Ken) Collins, Mike (Tina) Springman, Tracy (Dawn) Springman, James 'Rusty' Springman, and Katrinna (Lynn) Brangenberg; he is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by a brother, Joseph Graziana of Wood River, Illinois.

In addition to his wife, mother and grandparents; he was preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters (Bob, Pauline, Nadine, Kenny, Marvin, Tom, Eb, Bill, Marla, and Butchie); and a grandson, Bradley Lowe.

Visitation will take place Monday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Activity Fund or the Calhoun County Senior Center.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
