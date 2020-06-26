Wayne Lowe
HARDIN — Wayne L. Lowe passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Jerseyville Hospital. He was born on April 16, 1938 to his Mother, the late Francis Lowe, and was raised by his loving Grandparents, Harry and Bernice Lowe.

Wayne married Sandra 'Kaye' Beavers on Dec. 11, 1971 in Alton, Illinois. He worked and retired as a Union Pipefitter for the Alton Water Company for 40 years. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling and going to the horse races on Friday nights. He also loved fishing in Florida and gambling in Mississippi and Las Vegas. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. He had the biggest heart, the best bear hugs and the strongest love taps. He would be there with a helping hand for anybody who asked.

He is survived by six children, Valerie Lowe, Jackie (Ken) Collins, Mike (Tina) Springman, Tracy (Dawn) Springman, James 'Rusty' Springman, and Katrinna (Lynn) Brangenberg; he is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by a brother, Joseph Graziana of Wood River, Illinois.

In addition to his wife, mother and grandparents; he was preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters (Bob, Pauline, Nadine, Kenny, Marvin, Tom, Eb, Bill, Marla, and Butchie); and a grandson, Bradley Lowe.

Visitation will take place Monday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Activity Fund or the Calhoun County Senior Center.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
GRESS, KALLAL & SCHAAF FUNERAL HOME- HARDIN
207 S County Rd
Hardin, IL 62047
(618) 576-2718
June 26, 2020
He was truly a one of a kind great man. I loved talking care of him and talking to him. Fly high ol man. You will be missed
Theresa Shanks
Friend
June 26, 2020
He was a part of my up bringing and will always be remembered.
Michael Hammond
Significant Other
June 26, 2020
He was always so strong, loving and kind hearted. He was my dads nephew but we always called him Uncle Wayne. He had a fantastic sense of humor and could always make me laugh. I will miss him very much.
Theresa Moss
Family
