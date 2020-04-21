EDWARDSVILLE — C. Wayne Peck, age 74, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 11:55 p.m. at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab.

Wayne was born on Jan. 1, 1946 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Calvin and Annamae (Piper) Peck.

He was a graduate of Edwardsville High School and Illinois College. He worked as a social worker for one year at Menard State Prison and then worked at Alton Mental Health until his retirement. As a hobby, Wayne liked to bake on the weekends. He would rise early and help a baker bake donuts and pastries. Family could always expect a visit from Wayne early on Saturday with donuts or pastries from his baking.

Wayne enjoyed traveling and traveled to many places around the world. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. People who knew him saw him as a kind, considerate, fun loving person. He always had a positive attitude and his faith was very important to him. Wayne made many friends and acquaintances at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab where he has been a resident since 2009. Wayne had many cousins, but was closest to his cousins, Jane and husband Jerry Luchtefeld, and Ed and wife, Caryl Piper both of Edwardsville, who lived a block away from him growing up.

He remained in close contact with them throughout his life.

A private family graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville with Rev. Grant Armstrong presiding.

Memorials can be made to St. John's Methodist Church, Activities at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab, or Heartland Hospice.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.