BUNKER HILL — Wayne E. Pride, 70, formerly of Wood River, Illinois, passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Godfrey, Illinois, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

He was born on Jan. 8, 1950, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of the late Wayne and Minnie (Thomas) Pride.

Survivors include his children and their spouses, Angela and William Greenlee, Jeremy and Lexa Pride, Larry and Laura Pride, Chelsey and AJ Madigan, Aaron Belcher, and Zachary Sconce; his grandchildren and their spouses, Lacey and Cory Heineman, Shane Micheal Wayne and Danielle Pride, Madyson Voudrie, Karson and Graysen Greenlee, Bentley and Guage Pride, Dominic York, Aubrey Madigan, Eric Norrick, Amanda Ewald, Keith Armstrong Jr., Megan Jackson, Derek Erdman, Chelsea Carter, Noah Sconce, and Nicholas Sconce; 26 great grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Mable Jane and Wes Cannon, and Wesley Pride; and many other extended family and friends.

Wayne was formerly employed at CSR Construction. He loved spending time with his family and friends and riding his motorcycle.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Wayne Pride; two granddaughters, Callie Renee Pride and Ava Marie Pride; and many other loved ones.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of his life, the family will be holdings several gatherings.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.