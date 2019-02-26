RELLER
BLUE EYE, Mo. — Wayne A. Reller, 87, of Blue Eye, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, 304 North Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Salvation Army or St. Jude's. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.