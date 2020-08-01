1/1
Wayne Williams
BLOOMINGTON — Wayne R. Williams, 85, died at 8:40 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Fountain View Memory Care Center in Granite City, Illinois.

Born May 25, 1935 in Vergennes, Illinois, he was the son of Berl and Vivian (Romo) Williams.

Mr. Williams graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He was drafted by the New York Giants Football Team and the Detroit Tigers baseball team. His career in athletic administration and coaching football took him from West Frankfort, Wood River, Granite City, Illinois State University, Alton High School, The University of Illinois and then to his alma mater SIUC where he retired.

He was a member of the Salukis Hall of Fame for football and baseball and became a member of the St. Louis, Missouri, Metro Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019. He was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton, Illinois.

On June 14, 1957 he married the former Janet Ozburn in DuQuoin, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Denise Ruebhausen of Rochester, Minnesota, and Debbie Williams of Tempe, Arizona; two sons, David Williams (Karen) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Doug Williams (Cindy) of Bloomington, Illinois; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Williams of DuQuoin.

Along with his parents; he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Williams.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions on public gatherings, a drive thru visitation will be from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Please enter the funeral home parking lot from the Rozier Street entrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SIUC Athletic Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to thank the staff of Fountain View Memory Care Center for their loving care and support.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
