LOUISIANA — Wendell Edward (Bugs) Sims was born Oct. 3 1943 to Wendell and Pauline (Lumpkins) Sims. He transitioned peacefully when the Lord called him home on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Wendell was a graduate of Alton High School and attended Chicago Vocational School, Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and Lewis and Clark College.

Throughout his lifetime his work experience included being a printer, master plumber, salesman, roofer and a general contractor. He was always ready and willing to help those who needed his services.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Paula Webb Pitts, Virginia Mosby Griffin, and Essie Adella Williams; half-sister, Dearsene Willis; brother, Alvin Sims; and one grandson, Lawrence Stampley.

Wendell left behind to cherish his memories his wife, Alice (Johnson) Sims of Haynesville Louisiana; two daughters, Crystal Sims, Houston, Texas, and Nichelle Osborne, Kansas City, Missouri; four sons, Wendell Sims, Alton Illinois, Clifford Sims, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Karlton Shaw, Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Derrick Johnson, Chattanooga , Tennessee, and Corey (Toby) Neal, Los Angeles, California; sister, Katherine Walters of Phoenix, Arizona; and brother, Thomas Sims, Blue Springs, Missouri; he also leaves nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held July 11, at noon Memorial Funeral Home 4043 Highway 79, Homer, Louisiana.

Memorial messages and expressions of sympathy may be written to the family by visiting www.memorialfuneralhomes.com.