WESLEY EBERHART

BETHALTO — Wesley Paul Eberhart, 91, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct. 22, 1927, in Edwardsville, Illinois, the son of Albert and Mabel Wheat Eberhart.

Wesley was an elder at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Messiah Lutheran Church in Alton, Illinois, and was the founder of B & W Heating and Cooling from 1949 until 1996. Wesley enjoyed traveling, watching Cardinal Baseball games, and listening to talk radio.

He is survived his wife, Patricia Reinholz Eberhart of Bethalto; six children, Jan Gosser (Lloyd) of Moorseville, Indiana, Beth Donley (Brian) of St. Louis, Missouri, Ann Forrest (Andrew) of Seattle, Washington, Mark Eberhart (Elaine) of Moro, Illinois, Gail Smith (William) of Cumming, Georgia, and Kay Karlas of Wood River, Illinois; 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Wesley was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Carl and Hilbert Eberhart; and 6 sisters, Charlotte Taylor, Pauline Evelyn Berrigan, Edna Grove, Alberta Heikes, Catherine Schutte, and Doris Franzi.

Cremation rites were accorded per Wesley's Wishes.

A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, March 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Funeral services will take place Friday, March 22 at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Alton. Followed by a lunch at the church.

Private burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or the American Glaucoma Society.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com