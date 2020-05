Or Copy this URL to Share



COTTAGE HILLS — Wesley "Gene" Eugene Smith, 69, died at 1:34 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020. Services will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com

