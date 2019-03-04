WILBERT EVANS

BETHALTO — Wilbert Eugene Evans, 88, died at 10:32 a.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Nov. 9, 1930 in East Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Reverend Claude Evans and Sadie (Lawson) Evans. Mr. Evans was a truck driver for Schulte Supply in Edwardsville, Illinois and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois.

A "jack of all trades," Mr. Evans was an avid woodworker and enjoyed fishing and hunting. On Nov. 14, 1969 he married the former Julia Barr in Bethalto, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving are four daughters, Kloa Jean, Alonda, Andrea and Tamara, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Arlee and Laven Evans, and a daughter, Jackie Evans; and one brother, Harry J. Evans.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child through Calvary Baptist Church or the Oneida Baptist Institute. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.