PRAIRIETOWN — Wilbur Henry Goebel, 90, of Prairietown died peacefully at 1:08 pm Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Heritage Health in Staunton. Wilbur was born November 9, 1929 in Prairietown to Ewald C. and Katherine (Pape) Goebel. He was baptized December 1, 1929 and confirmed March 29, 1942 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown, IL. He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1947. Wilbur married Iona J. Mansholt on September 23, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill, Il and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. After high school Wilbur worked for Helmkamp Brothers of Moro. He and his brother Norman started Goebel Brothers Trucking Company in Prairietown in 1951. In 1956 Wilbur established Prairietown Feed Service. In the ensuing years it has grown to be a large and prosperous family owned and operated business encompassing three generations. Through the years he has been acclaimed as a wonderful businessman and civic leader. He was a finalist for the The Mississippi Valley Family Business of the Year Award in 1999 for embracing the mission of exemplary family businesses and his ardent dedication, loyalty and stewardship. For his 90th birthday in November, Wilbur received numerous cards from friends and customers expressing their thanks and admiration for Wilbur and his friendship and fair business practices. As a civic leader, Wilbur, served 30 years as a volunteer fireman — July 3, 1957 to July 4, 1987. After retiring from his active years as a volunteer fireman, Wilbur served 22 years as a district trustee. Wilbur also worked very hard to establish the Prairietown Street Light District on the November 2, 2010 election ballot. Wilbur was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His greatest joys were the Lord, his family, and the community of people he served through his business. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown where he served in various capacities and on numerous committees. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Michael and wife Sue, and Timothy and wife Michelle both of Prairietown, and daughter Diane (Goebel) Backs and husband Curtis of Venedy, Illinois. His grandchildren are Justin Goebel and wife Jessi of Hamel, Jared Goebel and wife Ashley of Edwardsville, Jonathan Goebel and wife Kendall of Champaign, Lindsey (Goebel) Thornton and husband Tyler of Holiday Shores, Katie (Backs) Knight and husband Shawn of Oakdale, Morgan Goebel and Rachel Goebel of Prairietown. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Dorothy Goebel; and sister and brother-in-law, Cornelia and Rodger Wittulski. A carcade visitation will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be private and conducted by Reverend Brandon Larson. Burial will take place at Prairietown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the Prairietown Fire Department. As a businessman Wilbur always wrote "Many Thanks" at the bottom of each receipt. Many thanks to you, Wib, for your exemplary life of service to the Lord, your family, and the community you served and for all the great memories. Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 24 to May 25, 2020.