BETHALTO — Wilbur Loyd Marth, 83, of Bethalto, Illinois, died at 7:35 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey, Illinois.

He was born June 14, 1936, in Bunker Hill, Illinois, to Harry Marth and Ruth (Hallows) Marth.

He married Helen Laverne (Withers) Marth Dec. 30, 1967, in East Alton, Illinois.

He enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, bowling and playing pinochle.

He worked at Olin Corp. as a machinist for 32 years and he was a farmer. Wilbur was a member of the Woodburn Bible Church.

He is survived by his spouse, Helen Marth, of Bethalto; daughter Sherry (Brad) Myers, of Bethalto; grandchildren Ryan (Trisha) Bertels, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kylie (Brandon) Kirby, of Hillsboro, Illinois, Courtney (Dakota) Corbitt, of Wood River, Illinois; great-grandchildren Briley Kirby, Gracie Crayne, Rayna Bertels, Raelyn Bertels, Aislee Kirby and Greyson Corbitt.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lorna Fanning.

Family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Woodburn Bible Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Bunker Hill, Illinois, is in charge of the arrangements.