COTTAGE HILLS — Willa Jean Jenkins, 87, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on May 24, 1932, the daughter of Harlan and Velda (Cole) Shaw, in Macoupin County.

Willa Jean worked at Olin Corporation for over 30 years as a group leader. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Carlinville, Illinois. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting, and loved her cat, Sammy.

She is survived by her children, Marcia (Roger) Berry of Jerseyville, Illinois, Allen (Randie) Jenkins of Florida, and Warren (Jessie) Jenkins of Alton, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother, Harlen Shaw of Meadowbrook, Illinois; sisters, Juanita Johnson of Arkansas, Wilma Lucker of Bethalto, Illinois, Nancy Tosh of Worden, Illinois, and Connie Morgan of Alton, Illinois.

Along with her parents, Willa Jean was preceded in death by sisters, Gale Shaw, Wanda Lambert, Donna Keller and Theresa Osborn; brothers, Eldon Shaw and Loyd Shaw; step-brother, Wayne Schaaff; and a grandson, Joshua Jenkins.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Justin Reynolds and Pastor Jason Pierce will officiate. Burial will follow at Charity Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials can be made to 5 A's of Alton.

