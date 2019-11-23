GODFREY — Willard "Lefty" Martin Grove, 97, passed away at 3:58 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab.

He was born on Jan. 2, 1922 in Geff, Illinois, son of Paul and Julia Martin Grove. On Sept. 25, 1941, Lefty married Genevieve Boschert at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 2014.

Lefty served his country in the United States Army during WWII as a Staff Sergeant, earning 2 Bronze Battle Stars the third highest honor awarded by the U.S. Army.

After returning home from the war, Lefty worked at Standard Oil, Laclede Steel, and Don Claussen's Painting, before starting his own painting business, Grove Painting and Decorating.

After retiring, he worked for Rolling Hills for many years and was known as the "Mole Killer" and was even featured on Channel 5 News.

Lefty was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, where he did the painting and statue staining when the new church was built, and was active in the Men's Club.

He was also a member of the Alton, Illinois, Post 1308 and the PTSD support group at Jefferson Barracks.

He helped to organize the veterans during the Alton Memorial Day parade for many years and helped to lay wreaths on many military graves.

Lefty was an avid golfer and was inducted into the Alton Golf Hall of Fame in 2015. He went on the Honor Flight in 2011 and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his "support dog" Maggie, and was an avid birdwatcher and gardener.

He is survived by a two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas (Virginia) Grove of Alton, Dennis (Diane) Grove of St. Louis, Missouri; a daughter, Lisa (Don) Huffstutler of Godfrey, Illinois; six grandchildren and spouses, Diane (Al) Adams of Godfrey, John (Elaine) Grove of Edwardsville, Illinois, Robert Grove of Alton, Gina (Brad) Miller of Naperville, Illinois, and Sarah (B.J.) Libich and Patrick (Wendy) Grove, all of St. Louis; nine great grandchildren, Nick (Kelly) Adams, Andrew Adams, Caitlin (Kevin) Burling, Megan and Renata Grove, Audrey and Addison Miller, Mollie Grove, and Hannah Libich; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a grandson, Michael Grove; 5 brothers, Wilbur and Eldon Grove, and Charles, William, and Robert Leady; and a sister, Caroline Unternahrer.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the 5 A's Animal Shelter, , or the Post 1308.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.