William Allen

ALTON — William Irvin Allen, 91, died on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Born July 1, 1929 in Alton, Illinois, he was one of four children of Dr. Glenn and Frances (Fine) Allen.

A graduate of Alton Senior High School and Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, Dr. Allen was a professor of Orthodontics at Washington University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and maintained a practice of Orthodontics in Alton.

He served in the U.S. Army Dental Corps at Fort Leonard Wood and Thule, Greenland.

William was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Frances S. Allen; a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert and Maxine (Cochram) Allen; a sister and brother-in-law, Sevelia F. and C. Thomas Holmes; a niece, Joan Westerhold; and a nephew, Kent Allen.

He is survived by four nieces and their families, Janet Schwaninger, Alicia Itria, Sonja Morris, and Andrea Meyers.

Per his wishes, no visitation or services are scheduled. Interment will be at Valhalla Memorial Park, Godfrey, Illinois on Wednesday, Aug. 26, Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home, Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Alton Area Animal Aid Association.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.