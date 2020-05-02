BRIGHTON — William "Bill" Milton Bean, 71, died at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born May 15, 1948 in Alton, the son of the late Milton Roger and Magdalene (Taylor) Bean. He served in the Army and was a member of Piasa United Methodist Church. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years. On Jan. 4, 1969, in Louisville, Kentucky, he married Karen Sue (Lieber) and she survives. Also surviving are three sons, David Bean (Sinda) of Brighton, Dennis Bean of Hartford and Robert Bean (Stephanie) of St. Paul, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one sister, Nancy Young of Brighton. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to Piasa United Methodist Church in Piasa, Illinois. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 2 to May 3, 2020.