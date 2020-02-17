GILLESPIE — William Robert "Bill" Berutti, 91, of Gillespie, Illinois, died at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

He was born April 21, 1928, in Litchfield, Illinois, to Mario Peter Berutti and Dora Barbara (Priori) Berutti.

He married Gwen (Burnett) Berutti on Nov. 2, 1949 at SS Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie. He was a musician with the Bill Berutti Combo for 53 years.

He is survived by his spouse, Gwen Berutti of Gillespie; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. William was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 20, at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie, from

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Funeral mass will be on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 11:30 a.m. at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie.

Burial will be at Benld Cemetery, Benld, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7 or SS Simon and Jude Church.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.