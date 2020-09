MOZIER — William H. "Bill" Charlton, 75, of Mozier, Illinois, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill, Illinois. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Poore Cemetery near Mozier.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.