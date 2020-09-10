MOZIER — William H. "Bill" Charlton, 75, of Mozier, Illinois, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 7, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Bill was born Aug. 15, 1945 in Mozier, a son of Gilbert C. "Rooster" and Charlotte I. Swearingin Charlton. He married Lois June Long on May 20, 1977 in Hardin and she survives.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Dominican Republic during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he was employed by the Grafton Boat Works before starting his long career with FS, first in Hardin and later in Pleasant Hill; where he worked for over 20 years.

Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and the time spent with his family and his dog, Trixie.

He was a long time member of the Mozier Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Lois J. Charlton of Mozier; six children, Bradley D. Long of Batchtown, Illinois, Lynn Slone of Springfield, Illinois, Bridgett Hamm of Astoria, Illinois, Melissa Akers of Flippin, Arkansas, Brandi Gollihar of Augusta, Illinois, and Bryan Charlton of Kampsville, Illinois; 19 grandchildren ,Katie, Tyler, Kendra, Rachel, Heather, Nick, Mitchell, Marcus, Katie, Logan, Sadie, Emily, Bishop, Landen, Aundre, Juneau, Vincent, Morris and J.J; two great-grandchildren, Lainey and Hudson; three sisters, Claudette Oberjohann of Kampsville, Gladys Sibley of Kampsville and Virginia Halsey of Pittsfield; and a special friend, Jim Smith of Kampsville.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Donna Newingham.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill, Illinois, conducted by Herschel Carter. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Poore Cemetery near Mozier.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Please follow the safety guidelines established for COVID-19 while attending the service.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements.