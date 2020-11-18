1/1
William Coonrad
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CARROLLTON — William C."Bill" Coonrod, 83, of Carrollton died on Monday evening November 16, 2020 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

Born in White Hall on September 24,1937, he was the son of the late Francis and Alvera (Batty) Coonrod. He married the former Frances M. Hillis on January 18, 1958 and she survives. Also surviving are their children: Sherrill (Lee) Martin of Carrollton, David (Michelle) Coonrod of Moro, and Tim(Karen) Coonrod of Carrollton, 7 Grandchildren: Brandon Martin, Rachel (Brandon) Seagraves, Sam(Kara) Coonrod, Nathan Coonrod, Joe(Nicole) Coonrod, Patsy Coonrod, Gus Coonrod, 3 great-grandchildren: Hunter Martin, Traigor Seagraves, and Archor Seagraves, and 2 sisters: Kay Morrow of White Hall and Patty(Pete) Barnett of White Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Dennis Coonrod, a brother Gary Coonrod, two sisters: Jackie Gill and Judy Pilkington and a brother-in-law:Paul "Oop" Morrow.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, and retired with 32 years from the Southern Pacific Railroad. Bill was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play any kind of sport. His wife and him would travel across the U.S.A. as the grandkids excelled. He went where they went. He loved the competition. Bill was a Carrollton Hawk fan. If you didn't know Bill, you soon would. His outspoken personality is what most people might interpret as a know-it-all or being too strong, or rubbing people the wrong way. But those of us who knew him and got to know him, found him to be a breathe of fresh air in a world where most of us are afraid to say the right things. Bill was loved by many people, but mainly by his wife and family. He will be missed.

Services will be held at a later date. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is assisting the family at this time. Condolences may be left online at : www.airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton
108 North 5th Street
Carrollton, IL 62016
(217) 942-6818
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved