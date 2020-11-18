CARROLLTON — William C."Bill" Coonrod, 83, of Carrollton died on Monday evening November 16, 2020 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

Born in White Hall on September 24,1937, he was the son of the late Francis and Alvera (Batty) Coonrod. He married the former Frances M. Hillis on January 18, 1958 and she survives. Also surviving are their children: Sherrill (Lee) Martin of Carrollton, David (Michelle) Coonrod of Moro, and Tim(Karen) Coonrod of Carrollton, 7 Grandchildren: Brandon Martin, Rachel (Brandon) Seagraves, Sam(Kara) Coonrod, Nathan Coonrod, Joe(Nicole) Coonrod, Patsy Coonrod, Gus Coonrod, 3 great-grandchildren: Hunter Martin, Traigor Seagraves, and Archor Seagraves, and 2 sisters: Kay Morrow of White Hall and Patty(Pete) Barnett of White Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Dennis Coonrod, a brother Gary Coonrod, two sisters: Jackie Gill and Judy Pilkington and a brother-in-law:Paul "Oop" Morrow.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, and retired with 32 years from the Southern Pacific Railroad. Bill was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play any kind of sport. His wife and him would travel across the U.S.A. as the grandkids excelled. He went where they went. He loved the competition. Bill was a Carrollton Hawk fan. If you didn't know Bill, you soon would. His outspoken personality is what most people might interpret as a know-it-all or being too strong, or rubbing people the wrong way. But those of us who knew him and got to know him, found him to be a breathe of fresh air in a world where most of us are afraid to say the right things. Bill was loved by many people, but mainly by his wife and family. He will be missed.

Services will be held at a later date. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is assisting the family at this time. Condolences may be left online at : www.airsman-hires.com.