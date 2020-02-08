GRANITE CITY — William "Bill" Daniels II, 62, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Gateway Medical Center.

Born Oct. 30, 1957 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of William R. And Shirley Ann (Smith) Daniels.

Mr. Daniels served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a carman for Terminal Railroad in Granite City, Illinois.

Surviving is a daughter, Brittany Hobbs (Tom) of St. Clair, Missouri; a son, William "Billy" Daniels III (Jessy Haney) of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Jaxon, Cambel, and Chase Hobbs.; a brother, Danny Daniels (Sheila) of Ashley, Illinois; a sister, Cindy McDonald (Ken) of Alton, Illinois; and a half sister, Cathy Davis of Ashley, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Pastor Dave Denton will officiate.

Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Veterans Administration.

