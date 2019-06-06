WILLIAM DOWN

BRIGHTON — William R. "Bill" Down, 60, of Brighton, Illinois passed away June 5, 2019, at his home, after an extensive battle with cancer.

He was born May 21, 1959, in Granite City, Illinois, son of the late William E. and Bonita (Cottrell) Down.

On May 13, 1979, he married C. A. "Candi" Bellinger, in Granite City. She survives.

Bill served our country and was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1979 to 1985. During his service in 1981 Bill was exposed to toxic chemicals leading to R&R MS. His R&R MS was diagnosed in 1982, and later lead to secondary progressive MS which lead to him retiring from the Boeing Fire Department in 2012. In Sept. 2018 he was diagnosed with a grade 3 glioblastoma on his spine rendering him paralyzed below his arms, but he never let any of it slow him down. During his career, Bill worked as Security Police for McDonell Douglas later obtaining his associates degree in fire science and moving into Boeing's Fire Department. He also served as a Captain on the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District. He enjoyed competitive shooting, traveling and tinkering with things. His family always referred to him as a walking encyclopedia of useless information.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his sons, William Michael Down of Brighton and David (Amy) Down of Springfield, one grandson Bruce Nolan Down; two sisters, Colleen (James) Bringer and Alice Down; one brother, James (Janet) Down.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and 5 unborn children.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 9 from 4-8 p.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral service for Bill will be Monday, June 10 beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Lori Schafer, officiating. Fire Honors will be held at the funeral home, directly after the funeral service.

Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery with Military Honors performed by Alton VFW Post #1308.

Memorials may be made to Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District.