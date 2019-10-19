ESTILL SPRINGS — William Robert Downing Jr., 67, passed away suddenly at 6:17 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Estill Springs, Tennessee.

He was the oldest son born to Gertrude (Hanvey) and William Downing Sr. Dec. 26, 1951, in Highland, Illinois. He graduated from Edwardsville High School and joined the United States Army, where he served from 1971 to 1973. He was married to Rebecca "Becky" McVey, of Wood River, from 1979 to 1982.

He leaves behind his only daughter, Amie Jo Downing,of East Alton, Illinois, and her children, granddaughters Ryleigh Grayce Franklin and Olivia Madisyn Dooling; his longtime partner, Aida "Rudy" Schwartz, of Estill Springs; his youngest sister, Linda Sue Downing, of Edwardsville, Illinois, brother-in-law, John Gauf, of East Alton, Illinois, his only surviving aunt, Mildred (Downing) Voyles, of Edwardsville, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death are his brother, Thomas Downing (1982), both parents (1998), a sister, Sandra Kay (Daggett) Probst (1999), and his sister, Patricia Ann (Downing) Gauf (2007).

Interment with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery is scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date, to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the ALS Association or the to honor his sisters.