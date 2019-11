WORDEN — William L. Dustmann, age 81 of Worden, Illinois, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, following will be the funeral service at Dauderman Mortuary, in Hamel, Illinois.

Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carpenter, Illinois.