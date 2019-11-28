FIELDON — William "Bill" Eagleton, 78, died at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 on the land that he loved. Born Dec. 4, 1940 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of the late Clifford and Evelyn (Shaw) Eagleton.

He was an agriculture and science teacher for 30 years in the Alton public school system before retiring to the family farm. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alton. On Dec. 29, 1962 in Quincy, Illinois, he married the former Kareen D. Mosher. She survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Kathleen Seadler (David) of Springfield, Illinois; two sons, David Eagleton of Bethalto, Illinois and Timothy Eagleton (Jodie) of Alton; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clifford Eagleton (Carolina) of Chicago Heights, Illinois, and Lee Eagleton (Kathy) of Fieldon, Illinois; and three sisters, Dina Kahl (Darrell) of Jonesboro, Arizona, Marilyn Zabel of Willow Springs, Illinois and Mary Ryan of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Eagleton.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec 2 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alton. Inurnment will follow at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church columbarium. The Rev. Cynthia Sever will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or the .

