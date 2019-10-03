ALTON — William S. Fabianic passed away Sept. 27, 2019.

Born May 4, 1935 in Alton, Illinois, he attended Alton Senior High School, graduating second in his class of 1953. He attended Washington University in St. Louis, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. In 1957 he joined the Navy and was commissioned as a Civil Engineer Corps Officer, serving tours in Norfolk, Virginia, the Philippines, McAlester, Oklahoma, Vietnam and Indianapolis. After leaving the Navy, he spent 25 years as a design and project engineer working with meteorological measurement systems.

He was involved with Scouting over the years, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and serving as scoutmaster and Explorer adviser. He had strong interests in photography and computers. He became an avid motorcyclist, traveling around and across the United States. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Southeast Asia, Slovenia, Croatia, Budapest and the Caribbean Islands.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia Fabianic. He is survived by one brother, David Fabianic, of Orlando, Florida, and a special friend, Daniel Picot of Indianapolis.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at Upper Alton Cemetery with Fr. Steve Janoski officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by Alton Post 1308.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

