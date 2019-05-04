WILLIAM E. FAUST

GODFREY — William E. Faust, 93, died at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Integrity of Godfrey. Born Oct. 5, 1925 in Alton, he was the son of Nellie Opal (Bockholdt) and Paul Hancock and Earl and Blanche Faust. Mr. Faust retired from Laclede Steel.

He had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good practical joke. He enjoyed camping, fishing and classic Western movies.

On Oct. 13, 1944 he married the former Vivian Carter in Alton.

She preceded him in death on December 10, 2011.

Surviving is a daughter, Sandy Allen of East Alton, a son, James Faust of Alton, and a grandson, Mile Allen and his wife Cassandra of Reno, Nevada.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donnie Allen.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Upper Alton Cemetery. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Simmons Mesothelioma Foundation.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com