ALTON — William A. Galbreath, 61, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

He was born Dec. 6, 1958 at Olney, Illinois, to William D. and the late Viona (Bartley) Galbreath. He married Rita (Slinkard) in 1979.

He enjoyed volunteering for his church, and spending time with his grandchildren; and friends, Cathy, Danny, Khray, and Josh.

He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Bilderback (Chris) of Olathe, Kansas,; son, William R. Galbreath (Nicole) of Henderson, Nevada; and four grandchildren, Rachel Bilderback, Rose Bilderback, Hannah Galbreath and Haiden Galbreath.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
