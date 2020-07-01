GODFREY — William D. Geisen, 79, passed away at 8:43 a.m., June 30, 2020 at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

He was born on Dec. 5, 1940 in Alton the son of William & Wilma (Hurst) Geisen.

Bill graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1958. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. He was a member of Lincoln Land Plymouth Owners Club and enjoyed restoring antique cars, especially Plymouths, and he also loved mustangs. Bill enjoyed wood working, upholstery, and repurposing things.

Bill is survived by his companion, Kathleen; three daughters, Bonnie (Kim) Geisen, Janet (Curt) Difani, and Karen (Mark) Barton; a son, Jeffrey (Kate) Geisen; 13 grandchildren, Casey, Daniel, Kelsea, Nathan, Jacob, Corey, Jeffrey, Ryan, Josh, Megan, Alex, Taylor, and Adam; eight great-grandchildren, Kaili, Emmett, Emmeri, "OG" (Oliver), Eleanor, Oliver, Landon, and Lincoln; two brothers, Donald (Karen) Geisen and Ronald (Jyll) Geisen; one sister, Barbara (Robert) Metzmaker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a brother, David Geisen.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, from 3p.m. to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 3 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday July 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Paulin OMV celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Catholic School.

