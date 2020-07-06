William Gustin

GODFREY — In the early hours of Wednesday, July 1, 2020 William Henry (Bill) Gustin succumbed to his age-related afflictions in the final chapter of a long and meaningful life. He was born on Oct. 29, 1937 at the Rosiclare Hospital in Southern Illinois. The only child of Virginia Kathaleen Winn and George Warren Gustin, his early childhood was spent in TVA settlements where his father supported the war efforts at Fontana Damn and Oak Ridge Tennessee. The family returned home to Cave-In-Rock, Illinois, after the war where his father worked as a lineman for the REA.

After high school, Bill made his way to the University of Illinois to study engineering. His father was disabled in an accident at the REA and he was unable to afford to finish his degree. Bill moved to the St. Louis area where he found employment in the engineering department at McDonnell Douglas.

While residing in Wood River, Illinois, he met his future wife Karon (Fay) Love who was working as a car hop at the A&W. They married June 5, 1959 and soon started a family.

Their first house was in Brighton, Illinois, where they became part of the family at the United Methodist Church of Godfrey, Illinois, for almost 60 years and counting. In 1968 they moved to River-Aire in Godfrey.

Bill's career at McDonnell Douglas spanned 35 years and included roles in various space and military programs, including design work on the Space Shuttle, and Patriot Missile systems. After retirement, he enjoyed RV vacations, assisting family with their repairs and projects, and fishing with his lifelong friend. In 1995 Bill and Fay built their retirement home in Brighton. Three years ago, they downsized to a house at the Methodist Village in Godfrey. Bill was always generous with his wealth and expertise and his family will always be grateful for the love and help he freely offered.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, George Warren, and mother, Kathaleen.

He leaves behind his wife, Fay, of 61 years; daughter, Betty and her husband, Doug Mueller of Godfrey; son, Brian and his wife Jacqueline of Prosser, Washington; Grandson, Tim Mueller and his wife Katie; Grandson, Nick Mueller and wife Amanda; Granddaughter, Elizabeth and her husband Derek Spanton; Granddaughter, Chrissy and her husband Grant Bailey; and five great-grandchildren Colin, Brock, Anna, Christopher, and Ryan.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11 at Godfrey First United Methodist Church followed by interment of his ashes in the Church's memorial garden. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.