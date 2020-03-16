ALTON — William Richard Kemp, age 95, of Union, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:18 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri.

He was born, Sept. 11, 1924 in Roodhouse, Illinois, a son of William and Kristine (Harp) Kemp. He married Stella McGrath and she preceded him in death in 1985.

William served his county in the United States Navy during World War II.

He was the Secretary Treasurer for AFL-CIO machinist union in East Alton, Illinois, and was president of the Machinist Union Retirement Group.

He is survived by his children, Mary Margaret Bee of Union, Barbara Lund (James) of California, and William Kemp Jr. of Alton, Illinois; grandchildren, Christina Johanningmeier (Robert) of Union, Mary Ann Perry of Alton, Gideon Kain of Corpus Christi, Texas, Ashley Kemp of Alton, Michael Kemp of Wood River, Illinois, and Johnathan Kemp of Alton; 9 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Bob Kemp (Pat) of Chesterfield, Missouri, and Jack and David Kemp both of Illinois; and two sisters, Carol Ann Peden of Texas and Mary Lou Thomas (Gary) of Illinois.

William was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Stella; and a daughter, Debbie Ann Satterfield.

Visitation and services will be private.

Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be given to the or the American Cancer Association.

