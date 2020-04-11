BRIGHTON — William "Bill" George Kruse, 95, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Feb. 21, 1925, in Brighton to the late George and Alma (Grabbe) Kruse. Bill married Lena Sue Andrews on Nov. 2, 1974, in Brighton. She survives.

Bill served our country in The United States Navy during WWII in the Pacific theater where he was awarded 11 Battle Stars. He owned and operated Brighton Plumbing and Electrical, and was a member of Alton, Illinois, VFW Post 1308, and East Alton American Legion. Bill enjoyed gardening, stock car racing, and spending time with his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Carol (Bob) Acord, Mark (Debbie) Kruse, Jeff (Barb) Kruse, and Don (Barb) Kruse; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren; sister, Laverna Roach and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George and Alma; he was preceded in death by a daughter Mary Sue; also siblings, George Kruse, Caroline St. Sin, and Bernice Farmer.

A Family Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 13, at Brighton Cemetery.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials may be made to 1st Presbyterian Church of Brighton.

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.