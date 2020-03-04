FLORIDA — William D. Landon passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2020 in Sunrise, Florida.

He was born on April 5, 1928 in Jerseyville, Illinois, to Leslie Austin Landon and Kathleen (Barnes) Landon.

He was married to Georgina Hastings on Feb. 14, 1964 in Key Biscayne, Florida. He was a retired US Air Force veteran and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville.

He is survived by his children, Anne Elizabeth (Charles) Chmelir and Sean Hastings Landon; his grandchildren, Ryan Austin Chmelir, Kaitlyn Anne Chmelir, and Molly Ai Landon; his siblings, Jean Wallace, Howard (Sue) Landon, and his sister-in-law: Vivian Landon. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife; his brother, Herb Landon; and brother-in-law, Harold Wallace.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be by Jerseyville American Legion Post #492.

Alexander Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.