MARTIN
GILLESPIE — William D. Martin, 89, of Gillespie, Illinois, died at his residence on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:33 p.m. Friends may call on Saturday, May 11 at SS Simon & Jude Church in Gillespie from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorial mass will be Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Public Library. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.