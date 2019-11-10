GODFREY — William Henry Meyer, 91, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at home, surrounded by his son, friend and pastor.

Bill was born on his family farm in a log cabin located in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Feb. 6, 1928. He was one of six children born to the late William Christian Meyer and Linda Hildegarde (Aring) Meyer.

Growing up in Chattanooga, he graduated from Central High. He attended Georgia Tech before obtaining an accounting degree at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Bill served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and was part of the Occupation Forces in Japan immediately following World War II.

He married Darlene Anne Dewanz in June of 1953 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They moved to Alton, Illinois in 1954 following the death of Darlene's father, the late Peter Edward Dewanz. They had two sons; Edward Dewanz and William Aring.

Professionally, Bill was an accountant. He started at the Slausser firm followed by working for McDonald Douglas in St. Louis. After several years travelling into St. Louis, he decided to open a private practice in Alton. Leaving his business briefly, he went to work for Chemetco, a copper smelter in Wood River. Bill returned to private practice and continued working even after selling his business, until he was 87. He served many organizations including Resurrection Lutheran Church, his beloved New Piasa Chautauqua and various municipalities and entities in the State of Illinois. Bill actually enjoyed audits, especially in Fayette County.

A farmer by nature, he loved gardening, maintaining large, fruitful plots for much of his life. His enjoyment of fishing was shared with his sons and grandson over the years. Bill was an outstanding card player. He was passionate about bridge and was feared at the poker table. He had a life long interest in cooking; and frankly, tomato salads will never be the same. A lone gerbera daisy was abloom in his garden the day of his death.

Bill was a gentleman in every sense of the word. He was kind to everyone and a loyal friend. As a father, he was incredible and provided a wonderful example of how to conduct life. Bill had a way of speaking, a vocal quality that could calm any situation. He was an excellent companion on any trip.

He is survived by his son, William Aring Meyer; his two grandchildren, Halle Jane Meyer and Jackson Carl Meyer of Portland, Oregon; his beloved sister Virginia (Meyer) Sinor of Chattanooga, Tennessee; his friend Jane Hopkins of Godfrey and her family whom Bill loved dearly; nine nieces and nephews and treasured friends who will dearly miss him.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he is preceded in death by his son Edward Dewanz Meyer and his four brothers, Ervin, Jack, Jim and George.

Visitation will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey, Illinois on Nov. 23, 2019 from 9-11 a.m.

A Memorial Service celebrating Bill's life will be held immediately following at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill's honor to the Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway, Godfrey, Illinois 62035.