ALTON — William "Bill" Franklin Powers or 'Grandpa Bill' as he was affectionately known, 75, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born April 20, 1945 in Jerseyville, Illinois, he was the son of Roy and Fredricka (Snell) Powers.

A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member and retired laborer for Labor Locals #338 and 218.

Bill had a tough soul with a true kind heart to those he loved and respected.

He was a leader that all would want on any team.

He was an avid sports enthusiast that could impressively recite the history and backgrounds of many sports figures from all generations.

In his latter years, his family was blessed to have him travel and enjoy wonderful times together.

He was loved by all that were associated with him.

From here on, 'Grandpa Bill' will bring many joyful and tearful smiles when thinking about him; and will truly and surely be missed.

He married Karen Sue Scott on Jan. 23, 1985 in Godfrey, Illinois. She died Feb. 8, 2018.

A loving father, grandfather, very special and loved father-in-law, he is survived by two daughters, Kim (Joe) Cox of Alton, Illinois, and Lindsey Powers with her daughter, Kylee Wright of Alton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Jim (Brenda) Powers of Plainview, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and daughter, Karen in 2018.

In accordance with his wishes no services have been scheduled.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in the near future.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.