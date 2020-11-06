1/1
William Powers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — William "Bill" Franklin Powers or 'Grandpa Bill' as he was affectionately known, 75, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born April 20, 1945 in Jerseyville, Illinois, he was the son of Roy and Fredricka (Snell) Powers.

A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member and retired laborer for Labor Locals #338 and 218.

Bill had a tough soul with a true kind heart to those he loved and respected.

He was a leader that all would want on any team.

He was an avid sports enthusiast that could impressively recite the history and backgrounds of many sports figures from all generations.

In his latter years, his family was blessed to have him travel and enjoy wonderful times together.

He was loved by all that were associated with him.

From here on, 'Grandpa Bill' will bring many joyful and tearful smiles when thinking about him; and will truly and surely be missed.

He married Karen Sue Scott on Jan. 23, 1985 in Godfrey, Illinois. She died Feb. 8, 2018.

A loving father, grandfather, very special and loved father-in-law, he is survived by two daughters, Kim (Joe) Cox of Alton, Illinois, and Lindsey Powers with her daughter, Kylee Wright of Alton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Jim (Brenda) Powers of Plainview, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and daughter, Karen in 2018.

In accordance with his wishes no services have been scheduled.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in the near future.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved