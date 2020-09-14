1/2
William Prehn
ALTON — William "Bill" Prehn, 81, passed away at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Orville and Geraldine (Wiseman) Prehn.

He married the former Cheri Cunningham on March 15, 1991, in Bethalto, Illinois, and she survives.

Other survivors include a sister, Anna Boettcher of Bethalto; along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Bill was formerly employed at General Electric. He loved RC Cars and was a member of several RC Car Clubs. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a son, Darren Prehn.

In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral will be held at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate.

Due to the current COVID – 19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
