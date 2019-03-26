WILLIAM ROBERDS

BETHALTO — William "Bill" K. Roberds, 73, passed away at 4:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1945, in Centralia, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Glenn and Doris (Pellissero) Roberds. He married the former Cheryl Stewart on Feb. 17, 1967, in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons and daughters in law: Wyatt and Theresa Roberds of St. Jacob, Illinois, Austin and Valerie Schroll Roberds of St. Louis, Missouri, one daughter and son in law: Ashleigh and Waylon Schroeder of Godfrey, Illinois, seven grandchildren: Sam Roberds, Addison Roberds, Shelby Schroll, Ellen Shortridge, Elias Roberds, Miles Schroeder, Ella Schroeder, two sisters and brothers in law: Glena Lee and Ken Merwin of Lake Barrington, Illinois, Jaquae and Roger Sands of Sebring, Florida, three brothers and two sisters in law: Gene Roberds of Satsuma, Florida, Arlan and Marilyn Roberds of Washington, Illinois, Clyde and Sandy Roberds of Auburndale, Florida, twenty – five nieces and nephews, and many other extended family and friends.

Bill was employed as an operator for twenty five years at Shell Pipeline Corporation. After his retirement, he drove a school bus for Bethalto Schools for ten years. He was the past Lt. Governor for Civitans and was a former Boy Scout Leader.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, March 28 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29 at the funeral home. James Lampley will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Bethalto Fire Department and will be accepted at the funeral home.