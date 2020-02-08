BETHALTO — William Ira Roberts, 83, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Alton, Illinois, on March 18, 1936, the son of Charles and Mary (Hughes) Roberts. He married Betty Kincaid on October 3, 1959, in Carlinville, Illinois.

William retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and was a member of the Bethalto Church of God; where he was a trustee and planned bus tours for the church members.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Melody (Jeff) Tinsley of Bethalto, and Starla (Bob) Frymire of Fairfield, Ohio; siblings, Fred (Thelma) Roberts, Sam Roberts, Marcella (Floyd) Bolin, Evelyn (Darrell) Walters, Lester (Spatsie) Roberts, Russell (Linda) Roberts, Shirley (James) Bently and Donald (Mary) Roberts; grandchildren, Brittany (Lucas) Wittman, Taryn Frymire, Tahnee (Cris) Simanca, Teena (Jeremy) Pacheco, Christia Frymire and Ja'Mere Frymire; and great-grandchildren, Parker William Simanca and Madison Frymire.

William was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carl Roberts.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Bethalto Church of God where funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m.

Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Bethalto Church of God's Building Fund.

