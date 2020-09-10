1/1
William Robertson
FOSTERBURG — William "Bill" C. Robertson, 88, of Fosterburg, Illinois, passed away at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital from COVID-19.

He was born Oct. 20, 1931 in Summerfield, Oklahoma, to the late Leslie & Lometta (Boling) Robertson.

He married Virginia L. "Ginny" McClelland on Sept. 2, 1956. She survives in Fosterburg.

Bill was a U.S. Airforce veteran and retired from Albrecht Hamlin Chevrolet in 1996. He had been a member of Fosterburg Baptist Church for the last 56 years, serving as Deacon and Trustee and with Awanas, Sunday school, vacation bible school and was known to many as the candy man.

In addition to his wife; he is survived by a son, Robert (Sherry) Robertson of Lebanon, Ohio; a daughter, Vicky (David) Bruns of Fosterburg; five grandchildren, Corey (Cheri) Schaaf, Jason (Stephanie) Bruns, Mandy (Ryan) Karr, Chris Bruns and Kelly Bruns; five great-grandchildren, Billy (Courtney) Venters, CJ Venters, Hunter Venters, Ethan Bruns and Amelia Bruns; along with nieces and nephews, Linda Weible, Gary (Leigh Ann) Johnston, Pat (Roy) Hart, Tyonia (Bob) Bone, Debra (Sam) Bourland, Holly (Harold) Johnson, Winnie (Don) Weemer, Belinda (Morris) Ford and Candice (Curt) Miller.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by a sister, Dortha Dean; and two brothers, Benny and O'Brien Robertson.

Memorials may be made to the Fosterburg Baptist Church for Children's Projects.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services are private through Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, with online information and guestbook through www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
