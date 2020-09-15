1/1
William Rulo
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
WOOD RIVER — It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of William "Bill" Rulo, 89, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at his home with family.

Bill was born Feb. 10, 1931 in Richwoods, Missouri, the son of Leo and Josephine (Yarbrough) Rulo; making his home in Wood River, Illinois, for the past 60 years.

He was a proud member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers for 67 years, retiring from the Olin Corporation after 40 years.

Bill lived a Christian life, faithful in many things, showing his love of God by living a humble, generous life.

He taught how to give and expect nothing in return. He was a consummate giver of his time, sharing his capability to fix anything and find humor in all situations; always happy, smiling and larger than life.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing tinkering with anything mechanical, woodworking/carving and most of all, the company of his large family. Bill's humor and humble approach to life will be missed by all who knew him.

He married Mildred Tucker after a six week courtship on Feb. 19, 1954 at the Jersey County Courthouse. She survives.

The couple was blessed with five children, Carol (Tom) Foreman, Joseph (Michele) Rulo, Stephen (Kathie) Rulo, Anita Hoeffner and Timothy Rulo; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, all which he loved deeply; in addition, he is survived by two brothers, George and Charles Rulo; and a sister, Margaret Roderique.

His parents; brother, Rolla Rulo; sisters, Myrtle Tedrick, Louise Couroise, Ethel Spires, and Theresa Urban; and half-sister, Frances Boyer preceded him in death.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River (masks will be required).

A private service will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 17, with Pastor Robert Smith officiating.

Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Family Church of God, 224 Linton St, Wood River, IL 62095.

We are proud of the fight dad put forth, now he can rest.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
