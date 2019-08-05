WILLIAM STEINACHER

CARROLLTON — William "Bill" J. Steinacher, age 63, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 8:18 p.m. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born on March 2, 1956 in Carrollton, Illinois, son of the late Joseph & Doloris (Kirbach) Steinacher. He married Julie A. (Shanks) on July 18, 2002 by their family pond in Carrollton.

Bill attended St. Johns grade school and graduated from CHS in 1975. He was employed by the Housing Authority of Greene County. Bill was a long term member of St John's Catholic Church with most recently becoming member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. He was active in various community events (Greene County Fair Board, Church functions, Knights of Columbus). He loved to work on the farm, garden, mow grass, go hunting and fishing, feeding the goats and chickens, always helping his neighbors but he loved the Lord, family, friends and eating ice cream with the grandkids most of all.

Along with his wife Julie he is survived by his children, Jenny (Tim) Reasner, Todd (Adrienne) Steinacher, Cory (Hannah) Ross and Nathan (Elizabeth) Ross; eight grandchildren, Michael, Jace, Makinna, Raine, Rose, Rebell, Tate and Marlee; Siblings Phyllis (Darrel) Caselton, David (Jeannie) Steinacher, Mary (Donnie) Ross, several in laws Jim (Marilyn) Shanks, Jean Halter, and Don Shanks as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Doloris Steinacher and his father in law and mother in law, Ed and Mary Shanks.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois. Bill requested that everyone please come to pay their respects in casual clothing.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Church in Carrollton on Thursday, Aug. 8 with Rev. Don Staten and Beaver Martin officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Carrollton.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Gilead Church, Carrollton Food Pantry, or Carrollton FFA Chapter.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com