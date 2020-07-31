William Tarrant

1/
ALTON — William "Bill" Dale Tarrant, 86, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

He was born April 4, 1934 in Omaha, Illinois, the son of, Elsie and Ocie (Dorris) Tarrant. He married Dorothy Jean (Colley) in Alton and she precedes him in death.

Bill was an avid painter and enjoyed woodworking and target shooting. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by four grand-children, Amy Martin, Shaun Martin, Tommy Tarrant, and Corey Tarrant; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

William is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sherry Martin; and a son, Craig Tarrant; as well as his companion, Shirley Beers.

Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Riverbend Humane Society of Jerseyville, Illinois.

Online condolences may be left at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
