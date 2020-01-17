EAST ALTON — William Ernie Walker, 83, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Christian North East Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born Feb. 18, 1936 to Clarence and Mary (Coston) Walker. He retired in 1997; after 43 years of service to National and Kroger Foods. In his free time William enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his son, Daniel (Kathy) Walker of Glendale, Arizona; daughters, Debra (James) Walker of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Jane (Michael) Hanneken of Brighton, Illinois; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; brother and sister in law, Frank (Ida Jo) Walker of Murray, Kentucky; and a sister in law, June Walker of Godfrey, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Sarah and Jacob; one great granddaughter, Savannah; brothers, Clarence Walker Jr., Hudie Walker, and Tommy Walker; an infant brother; and two sisters, Dorothy Hanz and Zelda Cunningham.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.

Memorials can be made to the .