JERSEYVILLE — William Martin "Bill" Wilson II, 93, died unexpectedly at 4:40 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Jerseyville Estates. He was born on March 21, 1927 to the late William Martin and Nell (Surgeon) Wilson; and grew up in Calhoun County, prior to being drafted at the age of 18. He served our country with honor and valor, and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He married the former June Rose Leckner on July 24, 1948 at the First Presbyterian Church Parsonage in Jerseyville, Illinois, and together they shared in the joys of raising their four children and the many memories with their grandchildren and great grandchildren that followed, throughout their nearly 70 years of marriage. Never one to shy away from a hard day's work, Bill devoted 42 years of service working for the Olin Corp., prior to his retirement in 1989. Bill and June truly enjoyed spending time with one another, along with their friends and family, and could often be seen taking walks together around town enjoying each other's company. They jumped at the opportunity to enjoy any camping trip or fishing adventure, and most especially enjoyed spending time at Beaver Dam State Park. Surviving are two daughters and their spouses, Nancy and Larry Loy of Jerseyville, and Peggy and George Osborn of Opelika, Alabama; a son and daughter in-law, Mark and Rhonda Wilson of Jerseyville; a daughter in-law, Sue Wilson of Highland, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; as well as a sister in-law, Lillie Wilson of Jerseyville. In addition to his parents and his wife, June; he was preceded in death by a son, William M. "Marty" Wilson III, on Dec. 23, 2019; three brothers, Orville Wilson, James Wilson and Vernon Wilson; along with a sister, Eileen Mitchell. Due to current mandates surrounding COVID-19, private graveside services will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. During this time of social distancing, your show of support and love for Bill and his family remains vital. Please share your thoughts, your stories or extend your condolences by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com. In addition, those who desire may direct memorials to the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville, where Bill was a loyal and faithful member, to Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from May 20 to May 21, 2020.